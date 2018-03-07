Mazda Vision Coupé ist „Concept Car of the Year“

Mazda Vision Coupé ist „Concept Car of the Year“. Das Konzeptfahrzeug Mazda Vison Coupé wurde auf dem Genfer Automobilsalon bei der 11. Design Night zum „Concept Car of the Year“ gekürt.

Die Entscheidung traf eine 18-köpfige Jury, darunter mehrere Personen, die derzeit als Design-Direktoren bei globalen Automobilherstellern tätig sind. Erst im vergangenen Monat war die Studie in Paris beim „Festival Automobile International“ zum „Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year“ gekürt worden.